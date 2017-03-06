One man was enjoying Mardi Gras festivities in his hometown of Galveston, Texas, when he got a little bit more thrown at him than colorful beads.

Justin Morgan told ABC News that he had just finished having dinner with his wife, Tamara, at Stuttgarden Tavern when they decided to watch a nearby parade in honor of Fat Tuesday on Feb. 28.

"We went out there to watch the parade and catch beads," he recalled. "We weren't even 15 minutes into it and I saw this lady with some beads ... really nice beads. She pointed at me and threw them to me."

"It took maybe about a second [to realize] that something was on the beads," he added. "That's when I looked down and there was a ring.".

Justin Morgan

Morgan, 32, said he and his wife tried to make their way through the Mardi Gras! Galveston parade to return the ring to the unidentified woman, but they didn't remember from which float the beads had flown.

Still, the father of seven does recall that the woman had blonde hair and looked to be in her 30s.

Morgan went public with his story in hopes of reuniting the woman with her wedding ring.

"Galveston is a tight knit community. I'm from here originally," he said about why he went public. "In Galveston everybody's family."

Also, Morgan can understand since his wife lost her engagement ring and it was never found, which upset him.

"Because it's something that you're supposed to give to your kids," he said. "I guess I'm a hopeless romantic."

Morgan is encouraging anyone who may think they've lose their wedding ring to contact him via Facebook.