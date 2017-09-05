After big reopening, little Los Angeles railroad stops again

LOS ANGELES — Sep 5, 2017, 11:32 AM ET
Eric Garcetti, Jose HuizarThe Associated Press
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, left, and council member Jose Huizar shows their Metro cards as they ride the Angels Flight Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Angels Flight, the beloved little railroad that's almost as much a symbol of Los Angeles as the Hollywood Sign, began pulling people toward the heavens and back down again Thursday after four years of idleness triggered by a 2013 derailment. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Four days after its splashy reopening, the Angels Flight railroad in downtown Los Angeles has shut down again.

A notice on its website Monday said the funky little funicular would be closed for several days for maintenance.

Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand last Thursday for a ceremony marking the return to service of the 116-year-old line that stretches just 298 feet (90 meters) up Bunker Hill. Before that, the beloved railway had been closed since 2013.

A sign posted Monday at the ticket booth says recent extreme weather conditions prompted the maintenance work. No details were given.

Angels Flight is a Los Angeles landmark that's made frequent cameo appearances in movies, including last year's Oscar-nominated "La La Land."