After big reopening, little Los Angeles railroad stops again

Four days after its splashy reopening, the Angels Flight railroad in downtown Los Angeles has shut down again.

A notice on its website Monday said the funky little funicular would be closed for several days for maintenance.

Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand last Thursday for a ceremony marking the return to service of the 116-year-old line that stretches just 298 feet (90 meters) up Bunker Hill. Before that, the beloved railway had been closed since 2013.

A sign posted Monday at the ticket booth says recent extreme weather conditions prompted the maintenance work. No details were given.

Angels Flight is a Los Angeles landmark that's made frequent cameo appearances in movies, including last year's Oscar-nominated "La La Land."