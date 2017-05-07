'Crazy' jet ski driving suspected in 2 deaths in Copenhagen

Danish police say they suspect reckless driving by jet skiers in a Copenhagen harbor caused them to crash into a small boat, killing two people.

Copenhagen police said in a statement they went to check out reports Saturday evening about "crazy jet skiing" in the harbor and have detained eight people suspected of being involved.

Copenhagen Police spokesman Jens Jespersen declined Sunday to give details about the fatal collision.

Regional media identified the two victims as American women. The police statement identified them only as "visitors." No further details were immediately available.