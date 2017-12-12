Dangerous winds persist as wildfires roar in California

The winds aren't changing for Southern California's wildfires yet.

The fifth largest blaze in state history was threatening thousands of homes as it churned through coastal mountains amid persistently dangerous weather conditions.

Red Flag warnings for fire danger due to Santa Ana winds and a critical lack of moisture were extended instead of expiring Monday afternoon as was initially forecast.

The National Weather Service tweeted, "It doesn't get much drier than this," signaling that the dangerous fire conditions just aren't going away.

The wildfire has destroyed 683 homes and burned over 360 square miles of dry brush and timber.