Dangerous winds persist as wildfires roar in California

LOS ANGELES — Dec 12, 2017, 3:02 AM ET
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, with flames burning behind it, a Christmas tree stands as a lone sentinel in the front yard of an evacuated home in Carpinteria, Calif., Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Ash fell like snow and heavy smoke had residents gasping for air Monday as a wildfire exploded in size, becoming the fifth largest in state history. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

The winds aren't changing for Southern California's wildfires yet.

The fifth largest blaze in state history was threatening thousands of homes as it churned through coastal mountains amid persistently dangerous weather conditions.

Red Flag warnings for fire danger due to Santa Ana winds and a critical lack of moisture were extended instead of expiring Monday afternoon as was initially forecast.

The National Weather Service tweeted, "It doesn't get much drier than this," signaling that the dangerous fire conditions just aren't going away.

The wildfire has destroyed 683 homes and burned over 360 square miles of dry brush and timber.

