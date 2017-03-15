Demolition resumes on California's crumbling Big Sur bridge

Demolition work has resumed on a crumbling bridge along the California coast that has stranded residents in the popular Big Sur area and closed part of iconic Highway 1.

Department of Transportation spokesman Jim Shivers says crews are using a wrecking ball to bring down Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge. He says they may need to continue their work Thursday.

A giant crane dropped a 6,000-pound wrecking ball on the span for about three hours Monday, but it only gently tapped the unstable bridge.

Heavy rain damaged the bridge beyond repair, stranding more than 400 residents on one side. Helicopters are bringing in food, and people can use a footpath to cross the divide.

Caltrans said it will take at least nine months to rebuild the bridge.