Desert wildflowers may jam Southern California traffic

Southern California authorities are bracing for another weekend of heavy traffic as crowds flock to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park to see a "Super Bloom" of wildflowers following winter's heavy rains.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says visitors should expect traffic delays up to several hours leading in and out of Borrego Springs.

The town surrounded by the park is a two-hour drive northeast of San Diego and about three hours from Los Angeles.

The sheriff's rural command suggests bringing plenty of water, snacks, a fully charged cellphone and a full tank of gas.

Anza-Borrego is California's largest state park, sprawling over more than 900 square miles.

Among the blooms are desert sunflowers, lilies and dandelions, poppies, sand verbena, lupine, dune evening primrose, Canterbury bells, monkeyflower, Phacelia and Cryptantha.