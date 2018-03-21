Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

A powerful Pacific storm is moving across central and southern parts of California, drenching communities previously ravaged by wildfires and mudslides.

Thousands of residents evacuated their homes ahead of the storm while others were waiting it out and hoping for the best.

Late Tuesday, Los Angeles County authorities told thousands more to be ready to evacuate from neighborhoods in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, which have also been badly hit by wildfires.

Many residents in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties have faced repeated evacuations or advisories since December, when a wind-driven fire grew into the largest in recorded state history and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings.

A January storm unleashed mudslides that inundated hundreds of homes in their community of Montecito and killed 21 people.