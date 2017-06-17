German Greens won't enter govt without gay marriage pledge

Germany's opposition Greens are pledging not to enter any coalition government after the country's September election without securing a commitment to allowing gay marriage.

Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001 but, while other European countries have since allowed full-fledged gay marriage, much of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc remains reluctant to do so.

The traditionally left-leaning Greens hope to be kingmakers after Germany's Sept. 24 election, though the chances of that are unclear. A coalition between Merkel's party and the Greens, with or without a third party, may emerge as a possibility.

The dpa news agency reported that a Green party congress on Saturday included in its election program the statement: "With us, there will be no coalition agreement without marriage for all."