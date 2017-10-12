Hungary, Ukraine still at odds over Ukraine education law

Hungary's foreign minister says his country will continue to withhold its support for Ukraine's further integration with the European Union as long as Ukraine's new education law remains unchanged.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, speaking Thursday after a meeting with Pavlo Klimkin, his Ukrainian counterpart, said relations between the neighboring countries were "at their most difficult period" since Ukraine's independence in 1991.

The education law passed last month specifies that Ukrainian will be the main language used in schools, rolling back the option for lessons to be taught in other languages.

Ukraine has some 150,000 ethnic Hungarians, mostly in the west. Russia, Romania and Moldova have also expressed concerns about the new language law.

Klimkin said not knowing the native language made it hard for minorities to integrate into the country.