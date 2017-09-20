Ivanka Trump discusses her postpartum depression

Ivanka Trump says she experienced postpartum depression after the births of each of her three children.

Trump, in an interview for "The Dr. Oz Show," called it a "very challenging, emotional time for me."

"I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent, or as an entrepreneur, or as an executive," she added.

Trump said that because she had enjoyed easy pregnancies, "the juxtaposition hit me even harder."

She said she decided to reveal her struggle because postpartum depression was an "incredibly important" issue.

"I consider myself a very hard-charging person," she added. "I am ambitious, I'm passionate, I'm driven, but this is something that affects parents all over the country."

Excerpts from the interview, set to air Thursday, were released Wednesday and shown on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Trump has three children with husband Jared Kushner, also a White House adviser. Arabella is six, Joseph is three and Theodore is one.

Trump has been in New York this week, conducting meetings with foreign officials on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. She has focused on a targeted set of issues, including family leave and workforce development.

