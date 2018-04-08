The Latest: Dam spillway unused following California deluge

The Latest on a wet California storm (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Officials say water flows into Lake Oroville following the Northern California storm are not enough to require opening the partially rebuilt spillway at the troubled dam.

California Department of Water Resources officials said Sunday that the lake level stayed below 800 feet (244 meters) and inflows are now tapering off.

Officials said last week they would use the main spillway if the water level reaches 830 feet (253 meters) — but they hoped to avoid it.

A major storm dropped several inches of rain before moving through Saturday.

The spillway was destroyed last year during a crisis that forced the evacuation of downstream towns amid fears of catastrophic flooding. About a third of it has been fully rebuilt with reinforced structural concrete but the rest has temporary repairs.

State officials said it's safe to use if needed.

———

11:30 a.m.

Yosemite National Park officials say Yosemite Valley is reopening after flooding that washed out roads during a strong Pacific storm.

Forecasters said up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell over two days as rivers swelled in Northern California.

Roads within Yosemite Valley were swamped by up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of water that affected electrical and water systems. Officials said most facilities would reopen at noon Sunday but traffic could be slow as cleanup work continues.

The area was closed Friday as a powerful "Pineapple Express" storm moved through.

The heaviest rain was in the northern Sierra and in coastal counties from San Francisco north to Mendocino during a 48-hour period ending Saturday afternoon.

Flooding was also reported along the Truckee River near Lake Tahoe.