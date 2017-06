The Latest: Weather conditions aid firefighters in Arizona

The Latest on wildfires in the U.S. Southwest (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Evacuated residents of one Arizona town threatened by a massive wildfire have been allowed to return home as firefighters say improved weather conditions are helping them contain a blaze that has burned 39 square miles (101 square kilometers).

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says it is lifting evacuations for residents of Mayer, population about 1,400. Thousands of residents from six nearby towns and subdivisions are still under evacuation orders.

Officials say higher humidity Wednesday night in the fire zone about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Phoenix helped firefighters' efforts despite a temporary halt to aircraft operations because of an unauthorized drone in the area.

Several helicopters and fire crews had to stop working for up to an hour because the drone posed a safety hazard. Authorities did not find the drone's operator.

Authorities said lighter winds should help firefighters' efforts Thursday and that it's likely a larger percent of the fire has been contained.

The blaze that began Saturday is in the area where 19 elite firefighters died four years ago battling another wildfire.

———

8:42 a.m.

Weather is aiding California firefighters battling a 700-acre (283-hectare) wildfire burning on the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base and in neighboring San Clemente.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz says the blaze is just 10 percent contained Thursday morning, but damp ocean air moved in and raised humidity levels, slowing the fire's pace to a crawl.

Some of the 200 firefighters on the scene are providing protection for nearby neighborhoods, but there are no evacuations.

California's largest fire, covering nearly 10 square miles (26 sq. kilometers) in Riverside County, is 86 percent contained.

A 400-acre (162-hectare) fire in Mariposa County on the western Sierra foothills is 10 percent surrounded.

In Los Angeles County, fires that flared dangerously close to Hollywood Hills and Burbank homes have been knocked down.

———

9:10 a.m.

Hundreds of people forced from their homes by a southern Utah wildfire are expected to be allowed back to a ski town even as the northeast side of the stubborn blaze continues to grow.

Fire managers said Thursday that 25-mph wind gusts have pushed the wildfire near Brian Head to more than 91 square miles (236 square kilometers), though firefighters have increased containment to 15 percent.

With the blaze slackening near Brian Head, though, managers say about 750 residents will be allowed back to their homes on Friday. About 750 more people remain under evacuation orders.

Meanwhile, authorities have released 911 calls made right after the blaze was ignited by a weed-burning torch. In a June 17 recording, a man tells dispatchers he needs help with a fire getting out of control.

——

7:54 a.m.

A drone that was spotted flying over a massive wildfire in northern Arizona temporarily grounded all firefighting aircraft Wednesday night.

Officials say the drone endangered the lives of firefighters and limited their ability. Drones are banned around wildfires.

Local authorities are investigating the incident.

The fire is burning about 15 miles south of Prescott, Arizona, and has caused thousands to flee their homes. Evacuations remain in Mayer and other towns as firefighters battle a blaze that's about burned 32 square miles (83 square kilometers) of dense shrubbery.

Over 150 firefighters worked the fire Wednesday night and made a line to keep the fire from crossing into the small town of Mayer. Authorities said higher humidity was helping reduce the intensity of the blaze.

——————

12:05 a.m.

More than 600 Arizona firefighters are bracing for persistent windy conditions as they battle a northern Arizona fire that has charred 32 square miles (83 square kilometers) of dense shrubbery.

The fire is burning in communities around Prescott, a mountain city about 100 miles (160.9 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

Yavapai County spokesman David McAtee says about 3,400 people in the area have been affected by the fire and roughly 3,000 structures in the evacuated areas were at risk. Officials are not immediately sure how many are homes.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to visit the area Thursday.

Elsewhere in the West, a blaze burned in suburban Los Angeles, a complex of three major fires burned in Washington and more than 20 small lightning-sparked blazes were stopped in Idaho.