The Latest: Winds to return as newest California fire burns

The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local):

6:04 a.m.

Winds driving an uncontained wildfire in northern San Diego County subsided substantially overnight but forecasters say they will return after sunrise Friday.

The fire erupted Thursday and quickly burned dozens of homes as it spread over more than 6 square miles (15.5 sq. kilometers) and pushed west.

The National Weather Service says there will be a resurgence of winds after daybreak with gusts up to 60 mph (96 kph) directly below mountain slopes and in passes but will be less widespread than on Thursday.

The fire also tore through a horse racing training center, where state authorities now estimate about 25 of the 500 horses stabled there were killed.

———

12:14 a.m.

California's newest wildfire tore through retirement communities built on golf courses and killed elite thoroughbred horses in its first destructive day.

The new blaze in San Diego County means a huge swath of Southern California is now in flames. December's shockingly dry, hot and windy conditions brought on unprecedented fire danger.

The San Diego-area fire quickly grew to more than 6 square miles and burned dozens of homes at Rancho Monserate Country Club.

Flames engulfed a horse training center, prompting trainers to unlock stables and encourage hundreds of race horses to run for their lives. It's not clear how many died.

The region's biggest fire, which is 200 miles north, keeps growing and has destroyed more than 400 homes and buildings.