Refugee family lands in US amid fight over travel ban

An Iraqi family has landed in the United States as a federal court blocked a travel ban that would have kept others like them out of the country for 120 days.

Nadia Hanan Madalo and her family arrived in San Diego on Wednesday to be reunited with Madalo's siblings and mother, who arrived as refugees in recent years.

After long emotional hugs, she said she felt lucky. The family waited four years to get into the United States.

The family expected to be among the last let in but a federal court Wednesday blocked the Trump administration's revised ban.