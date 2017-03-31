New trail reconnects scenic Big Sur after devastating storms

A foot trail has reconnected two parts of Big Sur that were divided after a recent bridge collapse.

Heavy rains this winter damaged the span on iconic Highway 1 beyond repair, splitting the touristy area in two and stranding more than 400 residents. Visitors have been blocked from reaching part of the community known for its luxury spas, posh hotels and scenic retreats.

The Monterey County Herald reports ( http://bit.ly/2nrlMgH ) that a team of local volunteers worked to complete the trail ahead of schedule, taking about three weeks.

Bicycles and pets aren't allowed on the trail, which is closed from a half-hour after sunset until a half-hour before sunrise.

Susana Cruz, a spokeswoman for California's transportation agency, said building a new highway bridge is expected to take six to nine months.

