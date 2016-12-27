Kelsey Dahling stays busy caring for her child and working two jobs as a special education paraprofessional and a teacher in an after-school program.

But, the 27-year-old of Avon, Connecticut, is planning a night out with her husband in New York City on New Year’s Eve and wanted a new look. Mally Roncal, a mom herself and the creator of the Mally Beauty collection, stepped in to give Dahling the makeover of her dreams.

Roncal applied a hot pink color on Dahling and gave her false eyelashes and a smoky eye shadow to make her eyes and lips pop.

For hair, Roncal kept Dahling’s loose, an unstructured style for New Year’s Eve. The young working mom's new outfit includes strappy heels and a sparkly dress for a glamorous look.

Read below for more details on Dahling's New Year's Eve look, and get Roncal's fashion and beauty tips for every woman, in her own words.

Makeup

Hot Pink Lip:

We see a lot of red lips over the holiday season, so why not mix it up for New Year’s Eve by wearing a hot pink lip?

To achieve this look, apply the edge of your lipstick to the outline of your lips. Next, fill in your lips with the lipstick. Press your lips together and say, “ma, ma, ma.” If you want them to look even fuller, lightly apply concealer around your lips to line them.

Sparkly eye:

Nothing says New Year’s Eve like a sparkly eye. A bronzed smoky eye is a great option that works on all skin tones.

To achieve this look, apply an eye shadow in a light neutral shade all over your lid, all the way up to your brow bone. Next, take a darker shade and apply it from your lash line to your crease. Finally, take the darkest shade and apply it to your lash line. Blend evenly, and voila!

False Lashes:

Don’t be afraid to apply false lashes for New Year’s Eve. Go for it!

Take your falsies and paint on a strip of glue. Blow on it lightly and apply to your lash line. Seal in the fake lashes by applying a coat of a volumizing mascara. To really make them pop, apply a second coat of mascara.

Hair:

New Year’s Eve is a time to let loose and have fun. It doesn’t have to be about a really structured hairdo since you will be partying and dancing. Try loose, beachy or glamorous waves.

Wardrobe

New Year’s Eve is the time of year to go for the glamour! More is more on this night.

As a young mom, I wanted to give Kelsey a look that embraced her youth and gorgeous figure while also being sophisticated and classic. I chose looks that played up her curves while also adding high-end details that made the look total red-carpet glam. Strappy heels with interesting details play up the sexiness of the dress.

Tips for Every Girl for New Year’s Eve

1) Throw out all the rules! Just have fun and let loose.

2) Keep your makeup in place even after the ball drops by applying a mattifying finisher.

3) To make your eyes look larger and really pop in all of your pictures, line your lower lashes with a lighter color, such as brown or blue.

4) Make sure your lips are nice and soft for that New Year’s Eve kiss! Exfoliate them before putting on lipstick and apply a hydrating lipstick to keep them moisturized.