3-year-old-boy 'thinks he's Steph Curry,' mom says

There’s no debating Miles Krogue’s love for the Golden State Warriors. The issue is pretty much a slam dunk, as is his love for the NBA team’s point guard Steph Curry.

The California boy’s parents say their 3-year-old son is never without his Curry basketball jersey.

“He’s pretty obsessed,” his mother, Marissa Krogue, told the ABC station in San Francisco, KGO-TV.

And Miles’ enthusiasm goes beyond having a love for the game. When he was just 18 months old, he started exhibiting ball-shooting skills, scoring baskets over and over again.

It’s unclear if Game 3 of the NBA finals will conflict with Miles’ bedtime. The Warriors face off against the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday night.