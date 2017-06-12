An 8-year-old New York girl turned her birthday into a revolution with a “Hamilton”-themed party.

Brooklyn resident Clarke Greene first told her parents the only thing she wanted for her birthday was to take a group of her friends to see the hit Broadway musical, for which tickets can run in the thousands of dollars.

“When we said, ‘No,’ she said, ‘Fine, can I have a ‘Hamilton’-themed party and we said, ‘Now that we can work on,’” Clarke’s dad, Hayden Greene, told ABC News. “And my wife put her cape on and got to work.”

Greene’s wife, Aisha Greene, an attorney, scoured Pinterest and Etsy for ideas, while Greene, a professional photographer, turned his wife's ideas into reality.

The couple, who began planning for the party nearly four months ago, created decorations ranging from a “Hamilton” birthday banner, to “Hamilton” photo booth props, custom-made centerpieces and black and gold balloons.

Greene Light Photography

Greene even created the intersection of Times Square and Broadway by creating street signs using the light poles he uses in his photography business.

Clarke and her more than two dozen friends in attendance at the June 3 party sang “Hamilton” songs on a karaoke machine and took part in a scavenger hunt at Fraunces Tavern, the New York City museum and restaurant where the party was held.

Greene said he and his wife worried that not all the kids would be as enthused as Clarke about a “Hamilton” party.

“They were totally into it which surprised us a little bit,” he said.

Greene Light Photography

Clarke became obsessed with “Hamilton” through her parents, who listened to the soundtrack before they saw the show on Broadway. Clarke, who has not yet seen the show in person, quickly learned every lyric and had her parents teach her more about the founding fathers featured in the show.

“She got steeped in some of the history and the music made it come alive,” Greene said.

The young party attendees, who were joined by nearly 30 adults at the party, also walked away with one-of-a-kind goodie bags that featured a print of the “Hamilton” playbill on the bag.

“Painstakingly attached,” said Greene of how he created the bags, which were stuffed with everything from “Hamilton” paper dolls, to a pocket-size copy of the U.S. Constitution, American flag pens and notepads.

Thanks @Lin_Manuel 4 inspiring my kid to have her 8th birthday party @frauncestavern. The #Hamilton theme and scavenger hunt was a hit!! pic.twitter.com/1775T6K53h — ABkEsq. (@hayisha) June 6, 2017

Greene said Clarke was “really excited” about the party. She became “crazed” when Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the musical and originated the role of Alexander Hamilton, reacted to photos from her party on social media.

“She’s been kind of riding that wave ever since,” Greene said of Clarke.