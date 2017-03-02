For her sixth birthday, all Kinley Montgomery wanted was to share a princess-themed celebration with her friends. But, despite inviting several other children, only one showed up to her party.

The family arranged the celebration at a local bowling alley and were expecting the little girl's friends there.

"We had waited for around 30 minutes," Kinley's older sister Kelsey Patton said. "They were waiting outside and looking out the window (for other friends)."

Patton took to Twitter to document the unfortunate situation.

my little sisters birthday party is today & only one girl showed up ?? pic.twitter.com/rkkVukztFv — kelsey (@dirtyjauregui) February 25, 2017

The tweet now has more than 13,000 retweets and about 1,300 replies. Kinley's family quickly moved to distract her and, before long, she and her friend Jayla were happily playing mini golf together.

"It was kind of hard to get Kinley to come play mini golf because ... she didn't want to start without [the other kids]," Patton said. "But they had a lot of fun. They suddenly loved mini golf. Everything was neon so they thought that was really cool."

for people who really think i'm lying.. i just didn't wanna post this because she looks sad but here she is w her new best friend yesterday pic.twitter.com/T3eSQ7srZK — kelsey (@dirtyjauregui) February 26, 2017

The response on Twitter has been incredible, Patton said.

God that's so sad and she's so young ?? Wish her a happy birthday from Italy and from the whole Twitterverse. https://t.co/0aJOYjrnMN — Marco (@marcotweets) February 25, 2017

I'm in the other part of the world but tell her Happy Birthday and I wish her all the best in the world, lots of love and kisses ?? ? https://t.co/RBdI6ofPdE — . (@INFINITEOT7_JB) February 25, 2017

@dirtyjauregui make sure those two have the time of their lives! Quality of people overrides quantity! Bless both of their hearts ???? — ComicalCamila?? (@whoraisedyall7) February 25, 2017

"It's been amazing," she said. "A lot of people have offered to send cards and even presents."

Patton said she's even set up a P.O. box for people to send gifts after the response became so great.

"Today a few presents came in," she said. "A lot of 'Frozen'-themed stuff. She even got an Amazon Fire tablet."

The girls' mom, Angie Montgomery, is also overwhelmed by the response.

"I know this has to happen all the time that little kids don't show up for birthday parties," she told ABC News. "But it's been insane."

Kinley appreciates all the gifts and they've made her happy, Patton said, even if she doesn't necessarily understand the scope of it. Gifts and messages have come from all over the world, including places like Australia and Canada, Patton said.

y'all have made her so much happier pic.twitter.com/Z4E7JZtkFS — kelsey (@dirtyjauregui) February 27, 2017

"She doesn't really know how crazy that is," Patton said.

Montgomery said Kinley is enjoying the attention and added that Patton has also received kind notes for being "such a good big sister."

"I think it's awesome the way that people care," she said. "They care so much, and Kinley is eating it up. I couldn't be happier for her. I'm real happy for the girls."