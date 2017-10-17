This year's top pet Halloween costume trends

Pumpkins, hot dogs and other animals top the list of the most popular Halloween costumes for pets this year.

An estimated 16 percent of people celebrating Halloween will dress their pets in costumes in 2017, according to the National Retail Foundation.

Amy Sussman/AP Images for PetSmart

The NRF also estimated that Americans will spend a record $9.1 billion getting into the Halloween spirit this year.

Amy Sussman/AP Images for PetSmart

Amy Sussman/AP Images for PetSmart

Social media may be one driving factor in the recent uptick in popularity of dressing up pets for Halloween, said Loni Edwards, the founder of the Dog Agency, a talent management firm for pets.

Edwards said she enjoys dressing up her dog, the Instagram-famous mini French bulldog Chloe, because of how she lights up other people's days when she dons one of her many costumes.

"We love sharing the costumes all throughout October and making people smile," Edwards said. "She has a bigger closet than I do."

Edwards added that getting creative with pet costumes does not have to be an expensive endeavor, saying that most of Chloe's costumes are ones she makes herself.

"A lot of them are actually teddy bears that I have gutted," Edwards said. "She happens to be the same height as the average plush."

The chief customer experience officer for the pet store chain PetSmart told ABC News in a statement that many people dress up their pets for Halloween in an attempt to "celebrate autumn with all of their family members," including their animals.

Amy Sussman/AP Images for PetSmart

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals warns owners that for some pets, "wearing a costume may cause undue stress."

"The ASPCA recommends that you don't put your dog or cat in a costume unless you know he or she loves it," the group wrote in a blog post. "If you do dress up your pet for Halloween, make sure the costume does not limit his or her movement, sight or ability to breathe, bark or meow."

Amy Sussman/AP Images for PetSmart

If your pet starts exhibiting abnormal behavior while in costume, the ASPCA recommends "letting your pet wear his or her 'birthday suit' or don a festive bandana instead."

Here are this year's top 10 Halloween costumes for pets, according to the National Retail Federation: