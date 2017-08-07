Yorkshire terrier gets the royal treatment in luxurious bath

Diesel Minnie, a 2-year-old Yorkshire terrier, has a pretty good life.

His dog mom, Maria Lopez, spoils him with the latest fashions, perfumes and even spa-inspired baths.

In fact, a video of little Diesel enjoying a bath, complete with cucumbers on his puppy dog eyes and a rubber ducky, went viral on Instagram recently.

Lopez, 33, told ABC News she spoils her dog, which she got in 2015, so much because he helped her get over a devastating breakup. The British Columbia, Canada, woman had split with her boyfriend of eight years one year before.

"I was going through a very bad depression," she explained. "I wanted a dog. I wanted company."

Thanks to Diesel, Lopez said her entire life has changed and she's in a much better place. "I'm happy," she added.