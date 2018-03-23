James Goldston was named President of ABC News in April 2014. He oversees all aspects of the news division, including broadcast, digital and radio, a combined audience that is unmatched in the United States.

During Mr. Goldston's tenure leading ABC News, the network has responded rapidly to cover breaking news in Cuba, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Ukraine, the riots in Ferguson and terrorist attacks Paris, Brussels, Nice, San Bernardino, London and Orlando. ABC News scored exclusive interviews with Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, Malala Yousafzai, Caitlyn Jenner, Secretary of State Hilary Clinton and President Donald Trump, among many others, and hosted landmark town halls with President Barack Obama and Pope Francis.

Under his leadership ABC’s newscasts are delivering their most competitive seasons in years while expanding their reach on new digital networks. GMA is number one for the fifth straight year; World News Tonight recently won back-to-back sweeps for the first time in 21 years; and This Week with George Stephanopoulos is drawing its largest audience in nearly two decades. The Yahoo-ABC News Network is the #1 source for news and information online, reaching an audience of over 131 million viewers a month*. ABC News has built on this success to launch new news products for over-the-top and social networks. The news division is widely recognized as a pioneer in live streaming and virtual reality, winning the first ever Edward R. Murrow Award for VR programming. Since 2014, ABC News has won three consecutive Murrow Awards for Overall Excellence in Television and Radio, an historic first for any network. From March 2012-April 2014, Mr. Goldston served as Senior Vice President for Content and Development for ABC News. In this role he oversaw ABC News programs and executive producers and led the development of new shows for broadcast, cable and other distribution.

Prior to his role as Senior Vice President, Mr. Goldston was the Senior Executive Producer of Good Morning America from February 2011-March 2012. During his tenure the broadcast saw significant ratings gains as it closed in on NBC's 16-year winning streak in the mornings and covered a wide range of breaking news stories from around the world with distinction.

Mr. Goldston joined ABC News in 2004 as a senior producer of primetime specials and investigative reports and was promoted shortly thereafter to Executive Producer of Nightline, a position he held until 2011. Under his leadership the program grew to become the number one show in late night and won a string of awards including multiple Emmys and the prestigious Peabody award.

Before joining ABC News Mr. Goldston was the Executive Producer of Britain's most-watched current affairs program, ITV1's Tonight with Trevor McDonald, from 2002-2004. There, he produced a series of celebrated documentaries including "Shock and Awe" - Tonight's award-winning coverage of the Iraq War and the multi-award-winning "Living with Michael Jackson." During his tenure as both Producer and Executive Producer, Tonight was honored with the Royal Television Society's prestigious Program of the Year Award three times in five years.

Mr. Goldston began his career in television as a producer for several BBC News programs, including Newsnight, the network's nightly news analysis show, as well as BBC's flagship current affairs program, Panorama.

A graduate of Jesus College, Oxford University, Mr. Goldston resides in New York City with his family.

*source: comScore Multi-Platform Metrix, Jan-Dec 2016 (US Only, Desktop/Mobile/Tablet)