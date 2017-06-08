Linsey Davis joined ABC News in 2007. She is a correspondent filing reports for World News, Good Morning America, 20/20 and Nightline. She has covered major news stories around the globe, including the Boston Marathon bombing, the Nairobi Mall massacre, and President Obama’s return to Kenya as president. Her coverage ranges from the 2016 presidential election to social injustice, to various natural disasters, including the earthquake in Haiti and multiple hurricanes.

Davis got the only interview with comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of dozens of sexual assault allegations. Leading up to the Iowa caucuses, she interviewed the spouses of seven of the presidential candidates as part of a series called “Running Mates.”

In 2009, Davis reported on the miracle on the Hudson and Michael Jackson's death. That same year she also made waves with her "Nightline" report "Single Black Female." The story, which went viral, examined why African-American women are the least likely of any race or gender to walk down the aisle.

Davis joined ABC News as a New York-based correspondent for ABC NewsOne, the network's affiliate news service. During the 2008 presidential election, she reported from Michigan, South Carolina, Florida and Indiana. In 2007, she was sent to the scene of the Minnesota bridge collapse and also reported from Memphis, Tennessee to mark the 40th anniversary of Martin Luther King's death. In September 2007, Davis covered the events in Jena, Louisiana, as thousands marched, protesting the criminal trial of six black teens in the beating of a white classmate.

Before joining the network in June 2007, Davis was anchor of the weekend evening newscasts at WTHR-TV in Indianapolis. She joined the station as a reporter in 2003 and, during her time there, reported from New Orleans in wake of Hurricane Katrina, from Torino for the 2006 Winter Olympics, and from Athens for the 2004 Summer Olympics. From 2001-03 she was a reporter at WJRT-TV, the ABC owned station in Flint, Michigan.

Davis has received several honors for her reporting, including two Emmy Awards and a regional Edward R. Murrow Award. In addition, the Center for Leadership Development awarded her with the distinction of "Up and Comer."

Davis earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Virginia and a master of arts degree in communications from New York University. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.