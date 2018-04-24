Transcript for 10 dead, others injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

There were a lot of pedestrians enjoying the afternoon. They were happily playing around. And their life just ended right there. It was just an ordinary day walking, and just saw the guy get hit by a van. That was it. Reporter: A sunny spring afternoon interrupted by screams, chaos and carnage. Once again a vehicle turned into a murder weapon. This is a gruesome scene. It's really bad out there. I couldn't believe what I seen, man. It was like oh, man. Everybody, all these people on the streets getting hit one by one. Reporter: Plowing into pedestrian, leaving at least ten dead and 15 more injured. I saw a lot of people lining the sidewalk. They were in pools of blood. Around 1:30 P.M., suspect Alec manasian drove a rented Ryder van on to the sidewalk into what police call one of the busiest streets in downtown Toronto. Everyone started rung and screaming. And he hit this one lady. And she went flying. You could hear them. Like dropping. He hit maybe four people. Everyone was just kind of in shock. Reporter: Witnesses describing moments of panic and confusion. So many people shouting stop the car, but he didn't. He just kept moving. Reporter: Some thinking the driver had a heart attack. So I was trying to chase it down and almost try to catch up to see what happened. All I seen is this guy -- he is going 70, 80 clicks. He is just hitting people one by one, going down. Oh, man. It was a nightmare. Reporter: The van striking a pedestrian in one intersection. He was in the middle of the intersection, and the van just went right into him, plowed right into him. Reporter: The suspect then continuing on for 16 blocks, mowing down more people on the sidewalk. He started hitting everybody, man. He hit every single person on the sidewalk. Anybody he would hit. I seen the stroller. I didn't see the baby. I saw the stroller split in half. The most gruesome scene I seen was a woman's leg. Her leg was on once. Oh, man. It was really bad. Reporter: The bus stop shattered. Shoes scatter aid cross the street. This is one of the largest crime scenes I've ever seen. And the reason why, the path of carnage was more than a mile long. It's all blocked off now with police cars and police tape. The driver jumping from the sidewalk to the street, killing whoever was in his path. Nick sanka and his friends were meeting at a nearby Starbucks to celebrate the end of their college exams. You hear people screaming. So you run outside and see people dying in the street? Yeah. And my god, some people were dead silent, and some people were screaming at the top of their lungs. My first thing was get out of the way. These guys need help. Someone call 911. Jimmy: -- Reporter: But you also admit you were in shock? Yet. There was four bodies on the ground. Police and the ambulance hand arrived yet. But people were trying Tory to revive them. Reporter: Making desperate attempts to resuscitate. Ten of the victims were transported to sunnybrook hospital where two were announced dead on arrival. We have patients in critical condition and three in critical. Police finally cornering the suspected driver after 26 minutes on the loose. In this video taken by an eyewitness, the driver can be seen pulling an object from his pocket, pointing it at an officer, staring him down with this warning. And as police try to bargain with him, the driver with a plea. The police took him down, handcuffing him on the pavement. What we see with this suspect, and we've seen this happen sometimes in the pass is what is often referred to as suicide by cop where the suspect apparently wants to die and puts himself in a position where the police would be fully justified in uses deadly force. Here the suspect wasn't shot by police. And the good news there is that the police now have a chance to interrogatory him. The driver is in custody right now. And he has been investigated to the events that took place this afternoon. Reporter: Since 2014, weave now seen more than ten attacks using trucks and cars. So this is a type of tactic that we're seeing more and more often. And it's very difficult for police to stop these. Reporter: Today's incident just the latest on N a string of vehicle attacks. Last Halloween in New York City, a man driving a rented pickup truck plowed through a crowded bike path, taking eight lives and injuring a dozen more. Leaving nearly a mile of wreckage in his wake. Among the frightened witnesses, children. I heard the gunshots. It really freaked me out. I was crying and really scared. I was like, this on the ground. Reporter: The suspect was confronted by police and taken into custody. That incident reportedly done in the name of ISIS was the deadliest terror attack on new York soil since September 11th. In January, lawyers for saipov who faces 22 murder and terror-related charges offered to enter a guilty plea for a life sentence without parole in exchange for prosecutors taking the death penalty off the table. In August 2017, terrorists use advance to kill 13 and injured 100 more in Barcelona. That driver escaped but was later killed in a shoot-out with police. From March to June last year, there were three separate attacks using automobiles in London, claiming at least 12 lives. In December 2016 in Berlin, a driver killed 12 people in a Christmas market. And in nice, a man used a 20-ton truck to kill 84 revellers celebrating bastille day in the summer of 2016. Last may, the TSA released a report on the threat of vehicle ramming attacks in the U.S., recommending reporting to authorities any suspicions arising from the rental of large capacity vehicles near large gatherings, and creating barriers that create a serpentine path of entry. Authorities will not say whether today's attack in Toronto is being investigated as an act of terror, and have not yet identified a motive. This is going to be long investigation. We have multiple witnesses. We have a lot of surveillance cameras. This is a tragic, tragic situation, and our first thoughts are with the victims and their families. We have received numerous witnesses that have come forward, but we're still looking for more witnesses. This is not over yet. Reporter: Earlier today prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau also offered his condolences. Obviously, we're just learning about the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We're going to obviously have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours. Reporter: And tonight a moment of silence pour the victims at the Toronto maple leafs game. At this time, we ask that you please join the Boston Bruins and the Toronto maple leafs in a moment of silence. Reporter: As the city mourns the lives lost and tries to come to grips with this senseless tragedy. For "Nightline," I'm Tom llamas in Toronto.

