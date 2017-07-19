Transcript for Actor Danny Trejo on trading his 'Machete' for a spatula

these restaurants you do not want to send your food back. Here's ABC's Nick watt. One of the most recognizable faces in all of Hollywood. Danny Trejo. Kind of mean-looking. "From dusk till dawn." "Muppets most wanted." "Spy kids." When people see me, guys will automatically go -- puff themselves up. And I've got to be hey, what's up? How are you doing? Because if I puff up too then we've qugot a problem. Reporter: Danny Trejo launched his third act. First prison followed by Hollywood tough guy and now a smiling restaurateur helming an expanding successful empire. That's pretty good. Yeah. Reporter: So far two Trejo's tacos, two cantincantinas, a taco truck plus a new coffee and donuts place. We run out of donuts by about 11:00. We're done. Reporter: How did this happen? Ash, the producer of a movie called "Bad-ass" that I did, he saw that I love food, and he said why don't you open a restaurant? I was expecting him to be unpleasant. No, he's the nicest guy in the world. He actually brought a business plan. Jeff and I worked on kind of a little presentation. This is what it's going to be. Frankly his face is everything. Yeah. That's what people recognize. Reporter: His glaring visage. Remember him in "Heat"? Why are you doing this? I like donuts, and I love the police. They told me a long time ago when I got out of the penitentiary, they said, remember, a busy man that's time to do everything. Reporter: He's now been clean over 40 years, works as a drug counselor. Got his Hollywood break on "Runaway train" in '85, landed a small role after a friend hired him to teach Eric Roberts how to box. Teach during the day. You've got three minutes. Hi, buddy. Those are beautiful. I love Danny Trejo, talking trash one second, smiling at kids the next. I'm Nick watt for "Nightline" in Hollywood. It was Danny Trejo who said "Every good thing that's ever happened to me came out of helping others." Thank you for watching ABC news.

