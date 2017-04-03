Transcript for Adoptive parents, birth father battle for custody of 3-year-old girl

To night a three-year-old girl at the center of a heart-breaking custody battle. On one side her adopted family, on the other her biological father who was in prison when she was born and now wants her back. Here is ABC's Steve Olson sommy. I want to pet him. Reporter: Braelynn dalsing is like most three year Olds, filled with curiosity and attached to her parents. But she has no idea about the giant legal battle swirling around her. It breaks our heart. Braelynn is the one at the middle of this. Reporter: Braelynn is adopted. Just a few days ago her parents were told they could be forced to give their baby girl to Andrew Meyers, her biological father. He told CBS news that braelynn belongs with him. I really think it is time that she came home to her real family. What's his name? Reporter: This little girl is now caught in the middle, in a case that could help spell out with happens to other families in this same situation. Ed and Tammy dalsing first welcomed braelynn into their lives in 2013 when she was a newborn. Brought her to our house, just a beautiful little bundle of baby. Reporter: She was born in South Carolina with cocaine in her little body. So at three weeks old, the dalsings became her foster parents. We honestly thought at the beginning we were working a foster care plan to help a mother get her child back. Reporter: But then her health issues became more serious. She needed a special helmet like this one, and as foster parents the dalsings weren't allowed to make these kind of medical decisions. Her birth mother, Erika Keisler, was struggling with addiction and had to make a difficult choice. Probably one of the hardest choices I could imagine a mother making, and that's handing her daughter over to somebody else. Reporter: To you? To us. But she knew -- Solid trust. -- That we loved her and she knew it was a good placement for her. So she made a sacrifice as a mother. Reporter: In her new home with seven brothers and sisters, braelynn and her South Carolina family were clearly happy. Can you say merry Christmas? Merry Christmas. Reporter: A year and a half later a letter came in the mail. That's the worst day I can ever remember, was December 15th, and my husband called me and he told me that the appellate court ruled against us. And I said, what do you mean? Reporter: Braelynn's birth father had appealed their adoption, saying only he is braelynn's daddy and the girl should now be with him in Virginia. Andrew Meyers was in prison when she was born. According to court documents, he says he turned himself over to authorities for what were nonviolent crimes in the hope that he could serve his time and start raising his daughter. We reached out to Meyers and were directed to speak with his lawyer, Nathan Sheldon. From the very beginning Mr. Meyers had a plan he should be university fie unified with his child and the child should be moved to Virginia. Reporter: Meyers says from his prison cell he wrote to braelynn and arranged for his mother to send money. Because he was in prison, had little contact with braelynn and wasn't directly paying child support. He and the girl's birth mother weren't married so he had less of a claim. You have to mother your worthiness, your fitness to actually be a parent, because being a father doesn't mean just a biological relationship, but the supreme court says it is biology plus action. Reporter: Meyers now says his parental rights should never have been terminated simply because he was in jail. He was released from a Virginia prison in November, and now an appeals court is siding with him. I've got my life together and there's no reason she shouldn't be able to come home to me. Reporter: Now the dalsings could lose the baby girl they've known almost her whole life. Hi, daddy. I love you. Who is that? Daddy. Reporter: For any adoptive parent, their worst fear come true. I'm a 20-year marine veteran and I have never cried as much as I have over this. Reporter: State law does say that efforts must be made to reunite children with their biological parents. Hold your hands out like this. On top of mine, look. Reporter: But braelynn's biological mother firmly believes that the three-year-old should stay with the dalsings. See the sparkles? Pretty, huh? Reporter: She has regular visits and has gotten close with the new parents. Who should she stay with in your opinion? The dalsings. They're stable, they love her. They're financially able to do things that my family and his family put together would never be able to do. A shot at actually being something. Reporter: The dalsings believe what is good for braelynn should matter most and say they have the means to provide her a beautiful life. We've been there for her. We want the children's best interests to be able to take precedence. Reporter: They filed an appeal and lost. Now they're taking their case to the state supreme court. We have no plans of stopping if it does not get corrected. Reporter: You'll take it all the way to the supreme court if you have to? It is going to take the United States supreme court to deny us. Reporter: Even if braelynn's biological father wins, he still might not get custody. Down low. Reporter: There's a process he will need to get through to prove to the court that he is fit to raise the child. Something else that we've heard is when you look at the life that this family is affording this child, it just seems that this situation is better for the child. We're not going to get an analysis of, you know, we can provide money versus they can't so the child should be with us. That's not the society we live in. Are we going to look at parents and say that these parents are more worthy because they have more to support the child? This is supporting the right of poor parents to fight for and keep their children. Reporter: But the dalsings say it is not about money. We want her to have a full, rich life. We've made it available to them, that if they wanted to see her they could. Reporter: Braelynn has spent some time with her biological father's mother, but the dalsings say that Andrew Meyers himself has never seen his daughter in person. Wouldn't she have to move to a different state? Different state, different people. She would wake up and not know anything. They don't even know her favorite color. I don't understand how a judge could say that these people deserve to raise braelynn. Reporter: The family says that the involvement hasn't been as great as you would expect from someone who really wanted to be involved in this girl's life. We completely disagree with that assessment. Reporter: So for now the case is in the courts, and all the adults who love this little girl, her father, the dalsings and braelynn's birth mother just have to wait. While it is not yet clear where she will call home, it is very clear that she will be loved. For "Nightline" I'm Steve Olson sommy in rock hill, South Carolina. Our thanks. Next, forget vampires and

