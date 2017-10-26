Transcript for Ashley Judd: Girls, 'If it doesn't feel right, it's not'

We've heard of going back to Anita Hill and a workplace that there's flirtation. And women participate confrontation true. And Howard guy supposed to know the lion and if you. Dress like that it's ambiguous to me it's just ambiguous to me. Get over yourself. I mean I understand the world can be confusing for all of us and so I'm making that the little bit. Of the joke about it but it's also very serious you know if I say no I mean no period. No means no. It doesn't mean maybe it doesn't mean yes doesn't mean try again in a different way it doesn't mean gonna kill joy it's in fine injure. Your sexist or your racially over time joke funny and there's something so important. Diane which is that. We normalize being able to dialogue about these things that a hand in erupt and say I'm very uncomfortable with that. And the male person with whom I'm in this conversation. And not have their own massive debilitating chain attack or become outrageously defensive and say. I didn't know that tell me more so tell me more is the answer to ambiguity is absolutely can be. Yes because we have to read teach each other how to treat one another and that takes humility techniques in beginners mind it takes. Being willing to have vulnerable conversations what should parents saying to their children about this. Voice when in doubt don't girls doesn't feel right it's not.

