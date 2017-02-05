Transcript for Former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules fighting to have felony charge dismissed

A former bachelorette contestant turned "Bachelor" star, Chris Soules is used to being in the spotlight. But now the charming farm boy is getting the wrong kind of attention. Charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Why his lawyers believe a recorded 911 call could save him from a felony conviction. Here's ABC's Mara schiavocampo. Reporter: Is the Iowa farm boy turned reality show heartthrob looking for love on season 19 of ABC's "The bachelor." But today Chris Soules finds himself starring in a very different kind of drama. Blood's coming out of his mouth, Chris? Yes. Reporter: A 911 call capturing tragedy unfolding around 8:30 last Monday evening. Soules's Chevy Silverado pickup truck slamming into the back of a tractor, fatally injuring its driver, 66-year-old Kenneth mosher. I rear-ended a guy in a tractor. The driver of the tractor is unconscious in the ditch. Reporter: Soules was uninjured, but police say they had to track him down after the accident, arresting him several hours later for allegedly fleeing the scene. Mr. Soules, you are charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Reporter: Documents show alcohol was found at the scene, but Soules has not been charged with driving under the influence. Now, there was another aspect to the "Bachelor" Chris Soules leaving the scene of the crash, and that is he wasn't present when the cops arrived in order to submit to a field sobriety test. Okay? Did he just get scared, or was he crazy like a fox? What's your name? My name's Chris Soules. Reporter: Soules's attorneys now say it's that very 911 call that proves he's not guilty of the charge, which could have him facing up to five years in prison. In a motion to dismiss the case filed today, attorneys argued that Soules identified himself, his location, and also attempted to give mosher cpr. Yeah, he's got a pulse. And he does have a pulse? I feel a pulse. Check to see if he's breathing. Reporter: Soules's attorneys say he stayed on the scene until he confirmed with the 911 operator that emergency vehicles were en route. If this goes to trial Chris es the bachelor's defense team is going to ask a jury to look at what he did right. He did call 911. He gave his name. And he gave an approximate location. And a very brief description of what happened. Reporter: Soules is now out on $10,000 bail. Since the accident he's made only one public comment, saying in part late last week, "My family and I are overwhelmed with this tragedy, but we are sticking together and we'll get through it." The accident happened last Monday evening on a rural road near Soules's hometown of Arlington, Iowa, a place he proudly showed off on "The bachelor." So this is everything around here is kind of what we farm. Reporter: Soules joined the ABC reality dating franchise in 2014 as a contestant on "The bachelorette," vying for Andi Dorfman's affection. You clean up nice. You look amazing. Reporter: Dorffman passed on the boy next door. Didn't see that coming. Reporter: But Soules emerged the following year on "The bachelor." I'm Chris Soules. I'm 33 years old. And I'm from Arlington, Iowa. Reporter: Ultimately proposing to Whitney Bishoff. Will you marry me? Absolutely. Reporter: A fertility nurse from Chicago. Their love didn't last, and they split two months aer the season finale. Soules didn't step out of the spotlight for long, though, joining "Dancing with the stars" that spring. Very often celebrities are treated with kid gloves. On the other hand, a judge may feel that he or she has to make an example of Chris Soules because he is a celebrity and do a backbend not to treat him differently than anyone else, translation treat him more harshly. Reporter: Last week wasn't Soules's first run-in with the law. He's had a series of speeding tic+ets as well as multiple citations for drinking under age and was arrested for a DUI a little over ten years ago. Reporter: In fact, in that 2005 DUI arrest Soules was fined $500 and served a year of probation. And no, he does not have a violent criminal past, but this is what he does have. He has a series of underaged drinking, speeding, traffic violations dating all the way back to 1998. Reporter: The victim, Kenneth mosher, was Soules's neighbor in their small town Iowa community. When you're a close-knit group, it's just like one of the family's gone. Reporter: The grandfather of three and Vietnam war veteran died from his injuries at the hospital hours after the accident. The mosher family remembered him last week, saying, "He enjoyed his farm immensely. He'll be missed terribly by those who loved him." Soules had to surrender his passport and is wearing an ankle monitor. He's expected back in court next month. I believe there is a remote possibility this case could actually be dismissed. If there are no criminal charges, I would anticipate a civil trial for wrongful death. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Mara schiavocampo. Up next, the stars who

