Transcript for A look back at David Letterman's mother's funniest TV moments

Finally tonight, a tribute to America's late night mom. Jimmy Kimmel has dellermo. What? Johnny Carson had Ed Mcmahon. Conan o'brien has Andy Richter. I just broke the couch. While David Letterman had the trusted Paul Shaffer, he had one more secret weapon. Never give a bookie your home phone number. No, never do that. His mom Dorothy, who often appeared on Letterman's "Late Show" and "Late night," passed away at 85. She made her debut in 1986. Audiences quickly fell in love with the talk show host's soft-spoken mother. Did that just embarrass you to tears? No, Dave. Okay, good. Letterman sending her to the winter olympics as a correspondent not once but three times. Is there anything you or your husband can do about the speed limit in Connecticut? An unlikely star unfazed by the limelight, Dorothy's endearing ways were the Ying to Letterman's goofy yang. The number one thing I have learned in my 84 years -- It's hard having a son who looks older than you. What? It was Abraham Lincoln who said, all that I am or hope to be I owe to my angel mother. For all of us who feel the same, amen. Thank you for watching ABC news,

