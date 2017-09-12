Transcript for While battling California wildfires, people raced to save homes, horses

Reporter: As six major wildfires continue to rage across southern California, scenes of horror played out from Ventura to San Diego. Helicopters ds ferrying water and flame retardant in an almost futile fight to contain these ferocious fires. You hear the snapping and crackling? There's not a whole lot we can do with this kind of activity. So we just get in a place to protect the structures and keep everybody to a safe distance and then we kind of come in after it's done and start putting stuff out as best we can. Reporter: Yesterday new fires exploding in San Diego. ABC's rob Marciano was there on the ground. We came up on the lilac fire, this is the first property we saw, completely up in flames. Some sort of structure next to a home just up the driveway. Reporter: With Santa an that winds gusting over 50 miles per hour, fueling those blazes. The trees next to it starting to light, embers being carried by this wind. You can see how spot fires can flare up. Names tearing into neighborhoods forcing residents to run for their lives. At least four injured as they tried to flee the flames. The fire was coming right at us. Within matters of minutes it had spread. You could feel the heat from the fire. The truck smells like smoke. So it was a very short time that we had. Reporter: At this horse training facility, desperate trainers with no other options forced to let hundreds of horses flee with no time to lead them to safety. Some of those horses stampeding, others did not survive. And one resident ducking for cover the moment a plane dropped fire retardant on his home, surrounded by plumes of smoke. Oh my god, oh my god! Holy ! Reporter: The fast-moving flames torching at least 4,100 acres in San Diego, burning homes in neighborhood after neighborhood. Officials reporting 0% of that fire contained. Right in front of my house, the flames coming down the hill. It had jumped over the hill from south to north coming right at us. Reporter: It has so far destroyed at least 400 structures. California governor Jerry brown issuing a state of emergency in San Diego county. Officials issuing this dire warning today. It is possible that we could be dealing with the lilac fire and the high winds for some time to come. Reporter: In so many neighborhoods in southern California, homes incinerated, only the chimneys left standing. The San Diego county sheriff estimating that 10,000 people have been evacuated there, and an additional 20,000 are without power. We are in a situation and you feel like you're at risk, don't wait for a mandatory evacuation notice. Self-evacuate. Get yourself out of there, get yourself out of harm's way. Reporter: In some cases, the fires are so ferocious -- 50 yards away you can feel the incredible heat coming off this structure that is an inferno right now. There isn't much firefighters can do. Right now it's just indefensible, it's too far gone. To the amateur eye it looks saveable, but you're saying no? No it's fully involved in the attic. Now you're trying to defend the homes around it once this goes up? Absolutely. Once the fire's in the attic the captain tells me there's nothing they can do, this house is going up, it's a lost cause. Up the coast in Ventura, the first fatality. A 70-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle from a car crash along the evacuation route. Earlier today in Ventura, aerial showing the fire erupting as gusts of wind ripped through the hills. Up here you get a sense of that powerful wind. And also the size of that part of the Thomas fire. It's turning the whole sky Orange. The only way to reach it is by air, because this area is incredibly remote. Planes deployed to the scene releasing thousands of gallons of flame retardant over the inferno. On Thursday the Thomas fire here in Ventura crept closer to the 101 freeway and began to enter into the ferea beach community. Mandatory evacuations, leave your homes now! Reporter: Firefighters doing anything to try to prevent this fire from spreading to other homes. There are over 3,200 first responders on the ground. The firefighting has become personal for some firefighters. Firefighters have lost their home in the city of Ventura that were on the fire. Firefighters that lost their homes. Reporter: Some taking measures into their own hands. This woman using a garden hose to try and prevent the fire from crossing the street to her house. That's your house? Yes, that one. Reporter: My colleague Marcus Moore was there. How long have you lived in your house here? I live here for ten years. How worried are you? I am worried because the wind. I'm not worried about the fire. But I worry how strong the wind blow, the wind can blow, the strong fire, the ash. Reporter: Back in the hills of Ventura county, those fires continue to burn out of control. You could see how massive that plume of smoke is. This thing towers into the sky thousands of feet up. But it's not all necessarily bad. What you're seeing here looks fears. But this is actually a good sign, say firefighters, because the fire is backing in on itself. Most of this area has already burned and all their focus is on saving structures. For "Nightline," I'm Matt Gutman in Ventura, California.

