Transcript for Bitcoin's mysterious beginning and how its use has changed

OK a little more background big cooling was created in 2009 by someone named sit toe she not Comodo but here's the thing. No actually knows who that is whether it's a man or a woman or even a group of people who is it toe she Nakamura. Me all have hired gases. Have you met Sid tocchet not Comodo possible. Every time you use your big coin that transaction is recorded and totally digital pledge your colleague the block change. The block chain offers is really a revolutionary approach to security that has been all but un hackable checkbook ledger from time to time and see it's even become a part of college curricula this this class here at New York University we started with about thirty students in 2014. And now 235. This term let's make all the blocks two megabytes of there's no question crypto currency has crossed over into the mainstream a far cry from its dark past. Bitcoin once the preferred currency to buy drugs and other illicit items on the black market site still grow here. The FBI eventually shutting down silk road seizing over 173000. Big points which would be worth over one and a half billion dollars today.

