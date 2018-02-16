Transcript for 'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o on the powerful role of women in the film

What do thinks striking about this movie for me is that can only protect yourself would you protect the men this month. I've never seen that a movie that allows women actors to be that many people in the same thing. And while. Yeah like being in a census shows us the an idyllic gender relations situation where the women are allowed to assume. Their power they're allowed to. To realize their full potential alongside the men and the men are not threatened by the power of the women that the powers of complementary. And that's something for the entire world to take a look at and and consider and I think the reason why it's so powerful is because we're not brandishing it in your face so it's a real lesson for the real world the feminist struggle is not struck struggle to strip them of their power. It's a struggle to meet you for equality to for us to be able to realize our own.

