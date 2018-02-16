Transcript for 'Black Panther' star on significance of his attending historically black college

One can make the argument that long before you went to con. You into another Lackey took. Source Howard University historically black college and how if at all did that experience Sheen this experience. You wouldn't see. Anyway I mean you almost as an all questions. To a degree case. That's biggest volume getting near the end have half the Howard experiences one where. You know here's the scene. People of color from all you see diversity. Black. You know issues. People from the Caribbean people from the you know. Many different countries in Africa. You see the differences in in people with in the states. And is so you know. You have. You know classmates that from London France and so it's. It's okay Brothers were on the way he you have everything possible in an experience and so. The weird thing about this is that I always thought that I would never have. Black experience quite like dad every game and came here I am now in this movie.

