'Black Panther' stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o on the film's pre-sale success

More
"There's obviously a thirst for something that this movie provides," Boseman told ABC News "Nightline" co-anchor Byron Pitts.
0:59 | 02/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Black Panther' stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o on the film's pre-sale success
Movie isn't even out yet record sales increased sales. How to explain the force this is that is unexplainable. This had the second answer is is that there this obviously first for something. That this movie proof cards and people are starved for four and the images that that they see. They can already seen the trailer kings and queens and they see strength. They see these same power spectacle. Intelligence achievement all those things kingdom plagued death that's something today is is. Not normally seen. Before moving to has this type of cats you know serious have been cast in movies this being canceled the movies are ready fulfillment even in the trailer. So people can see not just themselves but their dreams they see their dreams as aspiration. We bring in a culture that that does not often Petraeus who is African courts question a continent of Africa but it's a question is loved by all over in all over the world.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53144536,"title":"'Black Panther' stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o on the film's pre-sale success","duration":"0:59","description":"\"There's obviously a thirst for something that this movie provides,\" Boseman told ABC News \"Nightline\" co-anchor Byron Pitts.","url":"/Nightline/video/black-panther-stars-chadwick-boseman-lupita-nyongo-films-53144536","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.