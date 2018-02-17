Transcript for 'Black Panther' stars on the power of telling a story from a black perspective

??? This is wokonda a fictional country where the landscape is lush, its capital a post modern metropolis and everyone is black. ??? This is the first major big budget film with a black director predominantly black cast, it's 2018 this is still considered revolutionary. Yeah it is. Setting a precedent I think will be difficult to go back on. Which is what's exciting. We chatted with the cast of the film. Boseman who plays the black panther. You want to have a good time making a movie if it can change something in the world you want that too. What kind of movie is "Black panther"? Is it a black movie? Is it a super hero movie. I think maybe some of these terms are limited. The black-movie term. Let's crack that open. I think the more detailed you are the more universal it is. "Black panther" the latest heart-pounding movie by marvel. With it's all-star cast and multi-million dollar budget is already breaking records. More advanced sales than any other super hero movie ever. The movie finished I looked over at Ryan said that's the best movie I've ever made. Movie Goers already showing up in traditional African gar B. The blanket is from south Africa. 15 minutes later I was trying to purchase tickets and they're sold out. Sold out! This video of Atlanta students dancing when they were told they were going to see the movie going viral. The first answer it's unexplainable. The second answer is there's obviously a thirst. What's the thirst? People are starved for the images they see. Spectacle. Against. Achievement. They see themselves and their dreams. Their dreams. It's aspirational. At the helm is director and writer Ryan is best known for fruitvale station and as a kid the Richmond California kid grew up reading. What should you say to your 8-year-old boy. You're going deep. Coming from continent of Africa, got the potential to be all things. He's imagined overseeing the last 18 marvel universe films. Clearly you have an anticipation from avenue audience who has never seen themselves portrayed like this before. The movie is a educated warrior who is sends to the throne after his father was killed. What they did 50 years ago was bold in the mid 60s to say here's a character from this African nation smarter and richer than you and more technologically advanced and we wanted to stay true to that. This is bold move in America. Situations changed drastically since we started this movie four years ago. If was relevant then more relevant now. As personal as the film was for the director the actors too felt a connection. The idea of wakanda popped up in my travels and readings. A role that is a departure for Boseman who rose to fame in "Jackie Robinson and James brown. I certainly wouldn't be here if not for those men I portrayed. Seeing me play those roles got me this role. Marvel executives were so taken with Boseman pulled a move almost never did. Chadwick didn't have to audition. He didn't -- Forgive me is the brother that good. He is. He is that good. I ask about that. They're like Give credit where credit is due. I stand on the shoulders of the men that I played. When I walk through the lab and feeling myself because I'm king and I'm with my sister, there's a little bit of James brown in me. When I'm holding court there's a little bit of Thoroughgood Marshall. It's now or never. Hey. Hey. Perhaps some of the best scenes are stolen by the films leading ladies. In this age of the me too movement, one of the things striking about this movie for me you not only protect yourselves but you protect the men in this movie. It's a real lesson for the real world the feminist struggle is not a struggle to strip men of their power it's a struggle for equality for us to be able to realize our own. Was that church just then. W arks krakanda forever indeed if we could get that to real life would be an amazing thing. For them there was something familiar and unexplored in shooting the film. The world sees just one skewed vision of the continent so to get to portray that full gappet and live in that pride was very easy to digest for me. "Black panther" doesn't shy away from the uncomfortable making several statements on racism, feminism, inclusion. You get to decide what kind of king you're going to be. "Black panther" was like political comedy. It's tracking to gross more than $150 million in it's opening weekend a trend the team hopes will redefine how studios and consumers view the success that so-called black films can do again. Will they do it again. The they is now us. In some ways it seems intentionally black but by the end seems coincidentally black. Was a wonderful story about heroes and strong figures. Good versus evil. Universal story. Truth isrt can do that. As humans we capable of identifying with people not looking like you. We do it all the time in pop culture, no reason won't work the other way around. Just imagine a future world where heroes are simply human. D that marvel movies are made for the eight-year-old boy in all of us. Or girl. So if you're talking to an eight-year-old girl or boy give me one word you will say about this movie. We gonna be all right.

