Transcript for 'I don't blame him,' says alleged getaway driver of OK resident who killed teens

She was the getaway driver in a botched home burglary that left three teenagers dead. And tonight she's speaking out from jail about the day that will shape the rest of her life. She could face the death penalty. The homeowner's son, who opened fire on the intruders, may also face charges. This case could put Oklahoma's so-called make my de la to the test. Here's ABC's Dana Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight a stunning jailhouse interview with the getaway driver in that shocking Oklahoma home invasion that left three teenagers dead. Never in a million years did you think it would turn out like this? No, never. Reporter: 21-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez facing potential felony murder charge in the deaths of 19-year-old Maxwell cook, 17-year-old Jacob Redfern, 16-year-old Jacob woodruff. We just made bad choices, really bad choices. Reporter: Rodriguez says she planned the burglary with the teams who lived in her home. Were you closer to one of them romantically? Yeah, max. My boyfriend. Reporter: The foursome, she says, had a history of robbing homes. You talk about sort of casing houses to decide which ones you guys might want to hit? We had our own connects. You and the three boys? Yeah. Reporter: Monday, a hit on this house went tragically wrong. I've just been broken into. Three help, two I've shot in my house. Reporter: This 911 call made after a series of gunshots rage out. Did you know it was gunshots? Yeah. There was a lot. It was like -- first there was two. Then pop, pop. Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. Are they bleed sthlg. Yes, I believe one's down, one's still talking, you need to get here now. Reporter: 24-year-old Zach peat others the line, barricading himself inside his bedroom after firing on the intruders. What did you shoot them with? Ar-15. I'm still armed in the southeast corner of my house. What did he sound like on the phone? Very shocked, very scared. Reporter: Police say the three teams wearing black masks armed with brass knuckles and a knife broke into the Peters family home while Zach was was there. They had gloves on, entered into the back door, shattering the back door, making spree into the residence. In the amp, broad daylight. He's at home, he hears breaking glass. He gra bes tgrabs the family rifle. Do you know where they are, sir? One in the kitchen, one crawled into the northeast corner bedroom. The third I did not shoot, he ran outside. Reporter: Maxwell cook and Jacob red is there fern were killed, woodruff managed to stomach beg outside where Rodriguez was waiting in the car. Jake came out. He slid across the hood and said, I got hit. Fell on the cement. I was like, come on, bro, you've got to get in, got to get in. Where'd you get hit, where'd you get hit? Pull up his shirt, that's when I seen where he got shot. The blood. Try to help him, try to hold on to him. Try to get him in the car. And he just told me to go. Reporter: But tonight we're learning Rodriguez wasn't alone in the car. Who else was in the car? I won't say. I won't talk about it. Okay. Someone else was in the car? Yeah. Reporter: Meanwhile, inside the house -- Okay, sir, my deputy's on-scene, I need you to go ahead and unarm yourself and put the gun away. Okay, it will be unloaded on my bed, I'll still be in my bedroom. The gun's going to be unloaded on his bed. Reporter: Zach Peters in shock and worried about the intruders. He repeatedly asked police, are they okay, are they okay, are they going to make it, are they going to live? Clearly he was very distraught that he had shot someone. And apparently went into a state of shock when he discovered he had not only shot them, he had killed them. All three of them. Reporter: Peters was interviewed and released and has not yet been charged with any crime. Like most states Oklahoma law allows homeowners to use deadly force in self-defense. Nicknamed the make my de la. Go ahead. Make my day. That's the nickname for this law in Oklahoma, from the 1983 film with Clint Eastwood and dirty Harry, "Go ahead, make my day." It is sort of a stand your ground case. The stand your ground cases we typically think of, when people protect themselves and stand their ground outside their home. But the classic stand your ground case is the case when you are in your home and an intruder comes in, called the castle doctrine. Does the stand your ground law apply here? Well, we're going to take the facts, when it's presented to us and it's a complete investigation, and we're going so apply it to the stand your ground law. Once we know everything, we'll make a decision as to whether or not the shootings in this case were justified. I knew they could be punished for it. But they did not deserve to die. Reporter: Jacob Redfern's grandfather says the boys paid a terrible price. There's got to be a limit to that law. He shot all three of them. There was no need for that. The past is history, you can't change history. But you can damn sure learn from it. And maybe some kids will learn from this. Reporter: Ms. Rodriguez's friend, Ethan Ellison, claims he spoke to her right after the three boys were killed. She wasn't crying because she didn't believe they were dead yet. Whenever I called her and told her as she was on her way to turn herself in, I said they are confirmed deceased on the news. Then she started bawling and crying and stuff. There are reports that Elizabeth Rodriguez very quickly after the shooting called a friend on the phone and detailed the whole scenario. Then the friend says, you better call police and turn yourself in. She does. Reporter: Rodriguez decided to turn herself in and was arrested for a type of crime known as felony murder under which someone can be charged with murder if they take any part in a fatal crime. If there is a murder that occurs during the commission of a felony, you are just as responsible for that murder as you are for the underlying felony. I understand people are very uncomfortable with that concept. The example that I always think about is if you have four people going into a bank to rob a bank, all of them may have guns, but one person pulls the trigger and shoots the security guard. Aren't they all equally as responsible? Reporter: For Rodriguez, a mother of three, these charges could mean the death penalty. In the state of Oklahoma, first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, the punishment range is life, life without parole, or death. So she does have the possibility of being charged with a crime that would carry with it the possible punishment of the death penalty. Do you fear you may never see your kids again? Yeah. Terrified. Sounds like to me you're ready to accept whatever punishment the D.A. Decides, but the only thing you really want is to be able to say good-bye to them? Yeah. I mean, I know what we did was stupid and wrong. I don't take responsibility for the murders. I won't. I feel guilty, but I don't feel responsible. I'm expecting the worls but hoping for the best. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Dana Whitworth in broken arrow, Oklahoma.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.