Transcript for It's a boy: Kate gives birth to a new prince

Prince William and princess Kate emerging from the hospital with the newest edition to the royal family, baby boy just seven hours old. The newborn, fifth in line for the British throne, holding his first royal reception today. Here older brother prince George and big sis princess Charlotte on their way to meet and greet the little prince. Tonight the family is back home at kensington palace celebrating his fairy tale beginning.

