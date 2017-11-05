Breaking down what prompted FBI Director Comey's firing and its aftermath

More
New details into how James Comey learned of his termination and when the White House says President Trump began to lose confidence in him.
8:16 | 05/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Breaking down what prompted FBI Director Comey's firing and its aftermath

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47340079,"title":"Breaking down what prompted FBI Director Comey's firing and its aftermath","duration":"8:16","description":"New details into how James Comey learned of his termination and when the White House says President Trump began to lose confidence in him.","url":"/Nightline/video/breaking-prompted-fbi-director-comeys-firing-aftermath-47340079","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.