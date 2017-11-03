'Buffy the Vampire Slayer's' legacy, 20 years later

TV's cult classic told the story of a girl who battled vampires and demons while also juggling the struggles of teenage life.
1:26 | 03/11/17

Transcript for 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer's' legacy, 20 years later
Finally tonight, remembering a show you can sink your fangs into. Here is ABC's Rebecca Jarvis. Reporter: It has been 20 years since buffy the vampire slayer drove a stake into our hearts. You know, your everyday teenager in class by day. Slaying vampire buys night. From her steamy first kiss with angel. To the becoming where she banished her ex-lover to the after life. I recently caught up with the real life buffy, Sarah Michelle Geller. Are you forever buffy? If you asked me a year after the show, I am known for more than that. Because the show was so succe successful. Because I am proud of the indelible mark with the show and character. Gives me the freedom to try other things. When it comes to her favorite episode, it is hard to pick just one. I have a few. I love the prom. The prom episode to me, sort of encompassed everything that was beautiful about her story. But I also speaking of scary people. I loved the silent episode. Those were spooky. So many moments to remember. For "Nightline," I am Rebecca Jarvis in New York. For more of the conversation with Sarah Michelle Geller check out, no limits with Rebecca Jarvis pod cast. We are online at ABC news.com

