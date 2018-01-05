Caravan migrants seeking asylum refused US entry

More
Upwards of 100 people from Central America traveled north through Mexico for weeks but were stopped at the San Ysidro port of entry.
7:08 | 05/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Caravan migrants seeking asylum refused US entry

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54845534,"title":"Caravan migrants seeking asylum refused US entry","duration":"7:08","description":"Upwards of 100 people from Central America traveled north through Mexico for weeks but were stopped at the San Ysidro port of entry.","url":"/Nightline/video/caravan-migrants-seeking-asylum-refused-us-entry-54845534","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"us only 08"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.