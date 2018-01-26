Casey Affleck won't be attending the Oscars this year

Affleck's publicist confirmed the news to ABC News. "We appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year," a spokesperson for the Academy of Arts and Sciences told ABC News in a statement.
Comments
Finally tonight, we have Oscar news. Casey Affleck has withdrawn from presenting the best actress wau award at the oscars. This comes amidst allegations of sexual harassment, allegations he's denied and concerns that his presence could be a distraction as Hollywood grapples with abuse allegations. Affleck won last year for his role in the movie Manchester by the city. Traditionally he would have presented the best actress award this year.

