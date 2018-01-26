Transcript for Casey Affleck won't be attending the Oscars this year

Finally tonight, we have Oscar news. Casey Affleck has withdrawn from presenting the best actress wau award at the oscars. This comes amidst allegations of sexual harassment, allegations he's denied and concerns that his presence could be a distraction as Hollywood grapples with abuse allegations. Affleck won last year for his role in the movie Manchester by the city. Traditionally he would have presented the best actress award this year.

