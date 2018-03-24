Transcript for Couple in so-called 'Gone Girl' case on their ordeal and why they're speaking out

The voice kept saying over and over again, wake up, it had is a robbery. We're not here to harm you. It was exactly three years ago ago Erin Quinn and Denise woke up to their worse nightmare. The couple sound asleep at home in Vallejo, California when in the dead of night intruders broke in. Denise was drugged, kidnapped and eventually raped. Her boyfriend said authorities initially suspected him. Everything they accused me and said they didn't believe me. Two days later Denise unexpectedly reappears 400 mile as way in southern California and they declared the kidnap a hoax. They have pulled valuable resources away from our community. My wife disappeared three days ago. She was dubbed the "Gone girl" after the film woman who staged her own disappearance. What sounded like a Hollywood screen play was a very real night mare. They say men swarm their home one come in barking orders. He said you will tie his hands behind his back and feet together and he was encouraging me saying you're doing a good job, continue. That night Aaron and Denise are in a closet with zip ties and blind folded and head phones over their ears and forced to chug a cocktail which was a powerful sedative. We were helpful at that point. Aaron hears a voice in his head phones threaten forget he resisteds will cut her face. A subdued Denise is stashed in the trunk of a car drink three hours to south lake tahoe where she says she's sexually harrassed and they leave Aaron behind demanding two payments of $8500 they knew exactly what he could afford. If they asked for $1 million I'd have to go to the police. It is an agonizing decision but ten hours his home invaded and girlfriend abducted Aaron makes what he says is the toughest call of his life, he dials 911 knowing he is gambling with Denise's life. Before I hit 911 I was thinking I might be killing her. As of this moment, miss Huskins wearabouts are unknown and treating this matter as a kidnap rans yoomom. She's been kidnapped and possibly held for Rand some. She is kept sedative during much of her time and is now speaking openly. He raped you? Yeah. She says he recorded the rape on camera but didn't like the way it looked so he did it again. He decided to tape my eyes shut, saying that the recording will just look like your eyes are shut and this time we have to kiss. She says he told her his gang was making him do it planning to use the video against her if she ever went to police. Was supposed to look like it was consent you'll like we were in a relationship. Meanwhile Aaron was desperately trying to convince authorities he had nothing to do with her disappearance. They is put me in clothes. Treated you like a criminal. Yeah. They believed he made up the kidnapping story. Two nights after she was taken, something unexpected, drugging her again, her captainor put her in the car and announces he will set her free. Told me he would drag me to south rn California. Your hometown. Yeah. The whole time I was like you're going to kill me. I know you are. He's like no that's not the plan. They drive all night and she's 400 miles away in her hometown Huntington Beach, California. Police say it was an orchestrated hoax. Denise being the orchestrator of this hoax. The lieutenant at the police department fullback lipublicly denounced the victims. We have tremendous amount of resources in my opinion was wasted. If anything it is Mr. Quinn and miss Huskins that owes this community an apology. The next day the kidnapper sends a series of e-mails to a reporter from the San Francisco chronicle claiming responsibilities with pictures of the room where he says Denise was held an and a pistol he used in the home invasion that turned out to be a squirt gun. I read these e-mails like a page-turning novel. Mithe cops were still not convinces of Aaron's innocence. They accused you all of manufacturing the e-mail. Two months later, law enforcement respond a similar invasion in San Francisco. Only this time one of the victims decides to fight back. The suspect ran off but left a cellphone behind. That cellphone tracked back to a 38-year-old Harvard educated man, Matthew muller, divorced former marine and disbarred attorney he confelsed and pleaded guilty and by July she and Aaron vindicated. The Vallejo police department owes an apology to them. They had an opportunity to clear our names and didn't do it. Had an opportunity to protect the public, didn't do it. I was sad, angry. Hurt. The Vallejo police department did eventually apologize. They stated in part we apologize for and regret comments made by the representative of the Vallejo police department -- Last week the city reached a settlement in a civil suit for $2.5 million. The city has not publicly acknowledged it did anything wrong and Matthew muller was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the kidnapping and recently charged with Denise's rape. A year ago you stood up in court and said I am the woman behind the blind fold. I looked him in the eyes, he saw me, every part of me, but he never looked into my eyes so I wanted to make sure he saw me and he did. Those 48 hours of terror have transformed the once carefree couple, they say they were forced to leave Vallejo and rebuild their lives recently getting engaged. It's with you. Every moment. What have you learned about yourself Denise? That I have a lot of strength. You go through something like this and you're like we can do anything. For "Nightline" in San Francisco.

