Transcript for DACA Recipients Stand in Solidarity at Women's March

Over the weekend, millions of Americans across the country marched against president trump's agenda. Tonight we'll meet some of the vulnerable people depending on those demonstrators to be their voice, the so-called dreamers. Young undocumented immigrants who fear their lives will be upended if the president follows through with some of his campaign promises. Here again is my "Nightline" coanchor juju Chang. We just met up with this group from New Jersey. They are the DACA kids whose futures are literally hanging in the balance of the next trump executive order. Reporter: Hanging in the balance because under a trump administration, this sliver of young professionals runs the risk of losing their temporary deportation relief. Granted under president Obama. Under an executive order called DACA, deferred action for childhood arrivals. It's symbolic for me fighting back to what I think is unjust. Reporter: In the crowd stood Sarah mora. I'm a DACA holder, an immigration policy that right now is helping a lot of college students. What are the dangers of having it removed? For you? Pretty much my life would crumble. Because everything that we have through DACA is holding us together. License, work authorization. It would mean for a lot of people going back to their country or fighting back and that's what we're doing right now. Reporter: A college student who says she too came to the U.S. When she was just 4 years old. How did you come to this country? We came with a Visa. Airport, a plane. Tourist Visa? Yeah. Your whole family's undocumented? Right. Reporter: Originally from Costa Rica, her father works as a truck driver. Her mother cleans houses for a living. Mora, the oldest of three, hopes to one day be a diplomat. It's putting our lives into perspective. We're in this limbo, not sure what's going to happen in the next months. It's an existential crisis for you. Reporter: After a campaign season where undocumented immigrants were the target of trump's scorn. They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're relations rapists. We have some bad hombres here. We'ring about the E ING abing aboe ING aboing about building the wall. Reporter: Telling "Meet the press" -- They have to go. What if they have nowhere to go? We'll work with them, they have to go. Reporter: Sean spicer addressing the issue. The president's been very clear we need to direct agencies to focus on those in this country illegally and have a record, a criminal record, or pose a threat to the American people. I'm not afraid of trump or anything that he can do, I'm afraid of the people not standing up to stop him. Reporter: Lee Adorno says losing his DACA rights means he'd lose the only legal way he's able to make his family make ends meet. Without that it puts me in a situation where I have to go back to working under the table, doing something illegal. Reporter: Similar to that of his father, one of 11.4 million undocumented workers currently in the country. He doesn't get benefits. He has to work less than minimum wage. And he can't take days off because if he does, they'll fire him. That goes against everything that the country stands for. Reporter: Lee telling us he's sharing his story not for pity but because he's seeking justice, dignity, and respect. What to you dream about? The future? Boy, I don't even know. I don't want to let myself get into that zone. Because I feel like, for what? You know? There's a real, real chance that none of them might happen. Reporter: Yet throughout the day, signs of solidarity. The greatest part of America is right here this group. We're all immigrants. And we are the most recent immigrants. You need to stay here and make our country as great as it is. There's a real convergence of people kind of colliding in groups with different agendas. But all sort of high fives each other along the way. And all coming together. Hello. But the veritable buffet of issues being championed confuse some. I don't think half these people really know why they're here. Like all these people walking by, climate change. Okay, cool. We can come together. I think the variety of causes make it hard to get organized around a single issue. It wasn't a March to pass the civil rights bill of 1964. Or to end the Vietnam war. My greatest hope out of this March is that more women will run for office. Reporter: Many marchers say they saw their diversity as a plus. Have you panned the group here? We're not all the same, we're different, how wonderful. We're the melting pot that America was supposed to be. I'm down here just to March for future generations. To fight for all rights, including lgbt, Muslim rights. So marching today in the parade, what was that like for you? It was awesome. It's my first time I've ever marched. It was important to me and it was important to get my children out here, to let them know that you have to stand up for what you believe in. The big challenge is keeping the momentum moving forward. But right now, people are so excited, they loved being together. Reporter: One of the organizers of the women's March, Linda sasoor, says that's her goal. I think people are finally awake. A lot of people of color experiencing marginalization at the hands of government for a long time and our white counterparts woke up and I'm glad they're here. I stand here before you unapologetically muslim-american. Reporter: She says she's already personally feeling the new wave of support after being targeted on social media for being a Muslim. Thousands leapt to her defense. I don't know, some great amazing people created a hash tag called I March with Linda to counter the vitriol out there. Reporter: To critics who say The women's March on Washington has created an infrastructure, whether we like it or not. We have over 400 organizers around the United States of America. We're not going to drop that because we had one great March. We already made history. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm juju Chang in Washington, D.C. Our thanks to juju and our team for that report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.