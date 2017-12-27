Transcript for Dan Harris shares his mediation journey and talks 'Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics'

This is ridiculous. This is my meditation chariot. I need to take a picture of this. Gassed up for an 11-day, cross country quest to find out what's stopping wannabe meditateors from adopting this simple habit. I cannot sit still. I feel so guilty. I am joined by one of my favorite tec favorite teachers, Jeff Warren. I'm hoping that he's though he's Canadian -- You can forgive him for that. I was surprised they let Canadians in the building. Our first stop my workplace. ABC news. Have you ever gone cross country on a bus? No. Not the whole thing. This is where my personal ad vent wurs meditation began 13 years ago -- We're going now to Dan Harris. With a panic attack live on "Good morning America." Really to prescribe statins slowly -- That on-air meltdown helped me to embrace a practice I always thought was both ridiculous and impossible for somebody like me about the attention span of a 6-month-old golden retriever. Our first test subjects, my "Good morning America" co-anchors who are in desperate need of help. Oh, we're rolling! See what I mean? I cannot sit still. ABC's Paula Farris is the perfect spokesperson for the first myth we will end counter. I can't meditate because my mind won't stop wandering. Here's the good news. Mind wandering is natural and inevitable. Getting natural and starting again is the whole thing. Brain scans of meditators show healthy changes associated with focus. Day two, and we've come to the studios of Elvis Duran. America's top 40 deejay. So Dan is going to go out into the other room and have conversations with you guys. Trying to find out who is meditating and who isn't. What do you think of it? Should you start? What's stopping you? So why are you here on this show? Because you're out of your mind, clearly. And you need help. Every morning I listen to the show and it's a cry for help. When we sit down with Elvis' co-host, we encounter the second big myth that stops people from meditating. I don't have te for this. I am so busy every single day. Tomorrow I'm paul 16-hour day. I wake up at 4:00. Then you come home and you're exhausted. Where do you finds the time to sit for even five minutes? The ideal person that needs to be able to actually find what it means to have a more meditative form of twhangs you're in the middle of the busyness. More good news. Even a minute of meditation counts. You can start with that and build from there. The next few days will take us south. We'll meet young military cadet who's look way cooler meditating than do I. It definitely changed my evenings and how I felt. The narrative that was going through my head or trying to meditate. It faded away. I was more present in myself. Nice to meet you. We'll set up a meditation booth on the streets of new Orleans. And then we'll head west to new Mexico. This is a long drive so let me give you a little back ground. After I discovered meditation, I wrote a book called 10% happier. For this one we're keeping it real. I brought my teachers together to provide a deeply practical meditation lesson. Where is your tacattention right now? Self-conscious. I realize that had many people who want to do it, this is about getting fast obstacles. This is called meditation for fidgety skeptics. In New Mexico, they give voice to our next myth. Meditation is self-indulgent. I feel like taking those five minutes is so guilty. I could have been planning for therapy. I could have been coming up with more things to do with my baby. I could have given my husband five minutes. So guilt is my biggest barrier. The answer to this myth is also simple. If you can't take care of yourself, you can't help other people. Day nine of the road trip and we're in the back of a squad car in Tempe, Arizona. I typically go on a call that involves more risk. People think if you're meditating, you're going to go soft a little bit? Correct. Absolutely. So they say, to do medication, what's going on? What are we doing? Sergeant Johnson is suffering from another common misconception. If I get too happy, I'll lose my edge. His concerns are answered the very next day by his own colleagues who say meditation has made them more effective. I reenter the stream of the conversation. There's a lot of tension between the police and the community right now. I don't think meditation is the cureall for anything. But do you think this could be a useful tool in the tool bag for dealing with what is a tense situation? I'm 5'2" before the 110 pounds. I'm a tiny officer. When I show up, it is essential that I'm calm. I find since I've been meditateding very recently that my performance is better. A lot of times in our culture, people don't want to talk to you. So I have to be in the right mind set so people can trust me and know that I'll be able to help you. We don't have anything for that. In Los Angeles, in the final day of our tour, we get a visceral sense of the impact meditation can have in an individual's life. There are a million other things you could be doing, making that choice. Strength of mind. We're at the office of inside out writers. It teaches creative writing to formerly incarcerated youthful. Does anyone have anything they can write about? Okay. Everybody writes. We do some writing and then we hear an emotional reading from Candace Wright who has lived through childhood abuse and incarceration. I haven't had a family member for the past 13 spear actually loved me. My dad just got out of jail for doing 25 years. And I don't know how to love him. I'm confused on how to love him. I heard you judging yourself and saying, you're supposed to open up to him or you're not supposed to treat him like that. That's okay. Just remind yourself that's who you are. You are a part of him and you are welcoming him. Shortly after the shoot, Candace reaches out to say both she and her father are now meditateding and getting a lot out of it. A fitting and moving ending to an 11-day, 18-state road trip with the goal of helping Americans adopt a simple practice that can make all of us at least 10% happier. This is Dan Harris all over America. You can check out Dan Harris' book. Meditation for fidgety skeptics. Out today and in stores. Vanna white takes us behind

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.