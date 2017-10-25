Transcript for The deadly Niger ambush that killed four US soldiers

I don't know how he got killed, where he got killed, or anything. Tonight the mystery surrounding the loss of those four brave soldiers coming into focus. A survivor of the Niger ambush saying that sergeant la David Johnson fought valiantly. The U.S. Authorities examining this new video of the militant group acting in the area of the ambush, looking to see if any of the two men were directly involved in the deadly firefight. The images reportedly sent around the time of the attack recorded by nearby villagers, this man, a local leader who pledged allegiance to ISIS. Rudolph, a former Penn official, providing the video. Showing them greeting each in arabic and what they describe as a local dialect. He said if we capture they will, what do we do with them? And the other guy says we'll decapitate them. And few knew about it. Under intense scrutiny arrest it ended in tragedy. Now shrouded in controversy. The mission begins on the area of October 3. Routine reconnaissance. A convoy of six to eight vehicles. On board, eight American green berets. Four special operations soldiers and 30 Nigerian soldiers. The team is now ordered to kill or capture one of the top targets in Niger. Code name Naylor road. Another team is supposed to join they will. They are given orders to go ahead. To me one of the single biggest questions is why did they go ahead with that second, much more dangerous mission? Normally you would want to be briefed. Would you want to know everything possible about who you were going after. They don't get the target. They've been away nearly 24 hours. They begin back to Niamey, Niger's capital. But they meet with an elder in to tongo tongo. But something was off. He was definitely stalling. It has an inherently high level of risk moving through the hostile areas. The troops leave the village but only make it a short way before they encounter an attack of overwhelming force. At least 50 fighters thought to be part of ISIS in the greater Sahara soeopening fire. The survivor remembers the fight sergeant la David Johnson put up. He grabbed a sniper rival and he was shooting toward the line. It was more than an hour before they called for air support. About two hours after the initial contact was made they arrived overhead. They could have been in contact where it was not possible to stop and make a call. They may have felt they had the situation under control and didn't need back-up. As night falls, they activate two of the soldiers bust la David Johnson is still missing. Why did it take time to recover la David Johnson? Also killed in that ambush, Dustin Wright who was planning a future with his girlfriend in Philadelphia. 35-year-old staff sergeant Bryan black who spoke arabic and French but also learned a local dialect to communicate with natives. And also, staff sergeant Jeremiah Johnson. There are 800 American trumans in Niger. Of them, less than 100 are the advisers to local military. You can be with them on the front lines which was clearly the case. You can stay back behind the front lines and that's what happened for a while iniraq. It is one of those euphemisms, advise and assist. Last Tuesday Johnson's body made the long journey home. I want everyone to know. You've known him since you were 6. Yes. It was during her car ride to Dover air force base to meet her huss's casket when she received the now infamous condolence call from president trump. I asked sergeant Neil put his phone on the speaker so my aunt and uncle could hear as well. What he said was -- The president. Yes. The president. That he knew what he signed up for but it hurts anyway. Sergeant Johnson's widow confirming what congressman Wilson said. She was in the car at the time. And I heard him say, well, I guess you know, he knew what he was signing up for. But it still hurts. I didn't say what she said. I didn't say it at all. General Kelly. It stunls me that a member of congress would have listen in the on that conversation. Himself, a gold star father, having lost his son in Afghanistan. When I was a kid growing up, a lot of things were sacred in our country. I just thought that might be sacred. The four families who lost something so sacred still racked with questions about what happened to their loved ones in their final hours in the desert.

