Transcript for Will 'Despacito' be the song of summer 2017?

Finally tonight, if the Spanish classes I took as a kid were as captivating as this song you're about to hear, I might be able to understand what this guy is singing about. Justin Bieber knows a hit when he hears one. After hearing Luis and daddy Yankee's "Despacito" at a nightclub in Colombia. ??? Despacito ??? the Latin pop song was so irresistible Bieber had to jump on board. Recording this remix, singing in Spanish for the very first time. ??? Despacito ??? the reality is that the song, thank god, is already a global hit. What Justin Bieber does now is take to it an anglo Saxon market. Fonzie told Yahoo! He was the one who initiated it. ??? the original version has already pulled in over 1 billion views on YouTube. And this remix might be the hottest hit of the summer. Despacito means slowly in Spanish. But this hit is racing up the charts, climbing billboard from number 48 to number 4. It's been more than 20 years since a Spanish language song has reached the top 10 on the hot 100. ??? ??? hey margarita ??? The last time was "Macarena" in 1996. And while this version doesn't have the music video just yet, Bieber and fonzie surprised fans performing it live for the first time last month during Justin's

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.