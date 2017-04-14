Transcript for DisneyNature's new movie give intimate look at China's incredible creatures

They're black and white but they're not all over. If you want to find a giant panda in the wild, you'll have to go deep into the wilderness of China. A new documentary helps illuminate the secret lives of the still-threatened species. Tonight ABC's David Wright takes us up close into the unseen world of exotic animals. Reporter: Born in China. Exotic. Industrious. At times shrouded in mystery. Disney nature's new movie from ABC's parent company Disney reveals a side of China we rarely get to see. An interest mat look at some of the most incredible creatures on Earth. You chose three different animals. The panda, the golden monkey, and the snow leopard. Yeah. Reporter: Director Lu Chan says when he decided to make the movie the giant panda wasn't even on his list. We get used to panda. Everybody's tired of the panda? The panda gets too much air time? Reporter: Lu is one of China's most-celebrated filmmakers but he's not known for nature movies. He wrote and directed the award-winning Chinese historical drama "City of life and death" about the rape of nanking. This film's a bit of a departure for you, you're not known as a nature filmmaker. Why did you want to make it? I always loved wild animals. But to make this movie for me is a kind of little -- a little like a surprise. Reporter: Making "Born in China" would require a three-year time commitment. It took three months just to get the first shots of the elusive snow leopard. We stay there for 90 days. But got no single shot of snow leopard. So we almost decide to withdraw from the area. But on the 91st day, we got the shot. The shot is amazing. Reporter: The results are breathtaking. I think some of the footage of the snow leopard, one, it's never been filmed before like that, it's the most incredible footage of wildlife. It's amazing. Reporter: Dr. Jane Goodall, who spent decades living alongside chimpanzees in Tanzania and transformed our understanding of humankind's closest cousins in the animal kingdom, is now a Disney nature ambassador. Talk to me about the importance of patience when it comes to observing animals. It's the most important thing in nature. Fy hadn't been patient, I wouldn't have discovered anything. Reporter: Lu chuan brings the same patience to his work and a human touch. These aren't just animal stories, they're family stories. The giant panda story focuses on a mother raising her cub. We need a storyline to put everything together. The relationship between mother and the kit are the central plot of this movie. I've been to sichuan to see the pandas. We went with a group of research hoarse dress up in panda suits. Yeah. Reporter: I told Lu about an adventure we took for "Nightline" traveling to remote sichaun province to the wulong panda research center. The scientists there have come up with an unusual way of studying pandas up close. Sort of like a giant Halloween costume. Reporter: Worried their monthly medical checkups might spook the pandas, they try and make themselves more friendly and familiar by actually dressing up in the panda suits. It's very difficult to see outside these panda suits. It must make the scientists' work a lot more difficult. Reporter: Oddly enough, Lu knew exactly what I was talking about. First we don't want to annoy or disturb the mother, mother pandas are really protective. You dressed up in these panda suits? Not me, my dp. Director of photography? Yes. Reporter: Pandas are now off the endangered species list but they're still threatened. At zoo Atlanta real life is imitating the "Born in China" narrative, a panda mom worried about her twin cubs. Having cubs is a really intense journey for a mom. Having twins obviously doubles that. Reporter: Zoo Atlanta is one of four zoos in the U.S. Where giant pandas live. Fans here have been able to see their share of panda cubs. But it's only a temporary home. When they grow up -- All of the cubs born here at zoo Atlanta will return to China for giant panda breeding. It's really exciting to think about the fact that someday they may produce offspring that are reintroduced to the wild, are contributing to that wild population, contributing to the giant panda conservation message as a whole. Reporter: Lu hopes his movie will also help to contribute to conservation efforts. For me, a panda is kind of a symbol of China. We want to share panda's lifestyle with the people outside China. Because panda live a peaceful life, you know. Never attack other animals. Only eat bamboo. As a filmmaker, do you prefer to work now with animals? Or humans? Working with the wild animals, easier for me, you know. How so? You know -- I don't know if I should answer the question or not. Because I will return to that in the feature film circle. Yeah, yeah. This touched your spirit? My heart, touched my heart. Reporter: China's prosperity, he says, is now leading to a greater recognition that the natural world is not just a protected. I'm David Wright for "Nightline" in New York. "Born in China" premieres in theaters April 21st.

