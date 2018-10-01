{"id":52251868,"title":"Docuseries 'Undercover High' sheds light on modern struggles for teens","duration":"3:00","description":"A&E's new show sends seven young adults, ranging in age from 21 to 26, back to school at Highland Park in Topeka, Kansas.","url":"/Nightline/video/docuseries-undercover-high-sheds-light-modern-struggles-teens-52251868","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}